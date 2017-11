NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Four bags filled with suspected marijuana were found in a cargo ship Saturday afternoon, Yonhap News Agency reported.Changwon Coast Guard sent 10 investigators to the vessel at 5:15 p.m. after receiving a tipoff. The bags, measuring of 50 centimeters by 40 centimeters each, were retrieved from the sea chest of the vessel. The 110,000-ton freighter has been anchored in the second dock of Busan New Port.Police are seeking to confirm the content of the bags and investigate the 22 crew onboard the freighter.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)