Former senior NIS official probed over surveillance allegations

Choi Yun-su, who was in charge of information gathering of domestic affairs between February 2016 and June 2017, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court in the morning.
|Choi Yun-su (Yonhap)
He was the supervisor of Choo Myeong-ho, who was arrested on Nov. 3 for illegally spying on public servants, activists and celebrities deemed critical of the conservative government of then-President Park Geun-hye, who was ousted in March for corruption.
Choo allegedly reported his team's secretive operations to Woo Byeong-woo, then presidential secretary for civil affairs.
Choi, a former senior prosecutor, is suspected of involvement of surveillance activities, including their monitoring of a special investigator who was probing Woo over allegations of abuse of power.
The prosecution plans to summon Woo soon.
It is part of a series of probes into alleged government misdeeds of the past conservative administrations, which the opposition parties label "political retribution." (Yonhap)