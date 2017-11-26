Army to develop new combat uniform

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea's Army plans to develop a combat uniform with new camouflage patterns and advanced functions, a military source said.The new uniform will replace the current digitally patterned one, adopted in 2008, to help ground troops better adjust to a changing warfare environment.The development started as part of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Kim Yong-woo's plan to enhance individual soldiers' combat capabilities, the official said.The new design is aimed at maximizing troops' camouflaging and bolstering the identity of Army forces.It will also adopt high-technology fabrics to help raise the survivability of Army soldiers and better cater to soldiers of different body types.The designers are also reviewing ways to change the place of military badges and name tags in the uniform.In addition, the Army is also planning to add an additional type of combat meal to the current three types, the source said.The new meal will be lighter to carry, quicker to fix and more appetizing to younger-generation soldiers, he said, adding that it will be made available to soldiers beginning in 2021. (Yonhap)