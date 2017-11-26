Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Weather] Foggy weather to continue in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Nov 26, 2017 - 10:50
  • Updated : Nov 26, 2017 - 11:20
The rain has stopped in most regions nationwide, but the foggy weather arrived Sunday morning.

Low visibility could make driving difficult Sunday morning, especially in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. The Weather agencies urged drivers affected by the fog to slow down and observe the proper distance between cars.

(Yonhap)

Rain is expected in the Chungcheong provinces and southern parts of the country, while 1 to 3 centimeters of snow is projected for Gangwon Province.

The temperatures in the morning will rise 5-8 degrees Celsius compared to yesterday, recording 2.7 C in Seoul, 7 C in Cheongju, 2.7 C in Daegu and 4.8 C in Gwangju. Daytime highs are set to stand at 6-17 C but are likely to drop drastically at night.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114