[Weather] Foggy weather to continue in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province

The rain has stopped in most regions nationwide, but the foggy weather arrived Sunday morning.Low visibility could make driving difficult Sunday morning, especially in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. The Weather agencies urged drivers affected by the fog to slow down and observe the proper distance between cars.Rain is expected in the Chungcheong provinces and southern parts of the country, while 1 to 3 centimeters of snow is projected for Gangwon Province.The temperatures in the morning will rise 5-8 degrees Celsius compared to yesterday, recording 2.7 C in Seoul, 7 C in Cheongju, 2.7 C in Daegu and 4.8 C in Gwangju. Daytime highs are set to stand at 6-17 C but are likely to drop drastically at night.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)