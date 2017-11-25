Global demand for mobile memory chips pick up in Q3

BUSINESS

Worldwide demand for mobile memory chips picked up in the third-quarter of this year, with Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. jointly accounting for about 85 pct of the global market for mobile DRAM, according to a market researcher on Saturday.



According to the data compiled by industry tracker DRAMeXchange, Samsung's share of the mobile DRAM market stood at 58.3 percent during the quarter, followed by SK hynix's 27.2 percent.



Micron Technology Inc. came third with a share of 12.4 percent, the data showed.



"Thanks to the gradual recovery of (the) smartphone market and the advent of (the) busy season, mobile DRAM demand picked up on Q3, boosting prices," DRAMeXchange said in a statement.



The global market for mobile DRAM grew 4.3 percent on-quarter to $6.4 billion during the third quarter, according to the data. (Yonhap)