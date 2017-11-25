Apple's Korean unit under probe over alleged violation of competition law

BUSINESS

South Korea's anti-trust regulator has visited the headquarters of Apple Inc.'s Korean unit to probe whether the company violated the nation's competition law, an industry source said Saturday.



Apple's Korean arm has been suspected of requiring South Korean mobile phone carriers to pay the cost of television advertisements and other promotional activities for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.



The investigation by officials at the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KTFC) at the headquarters of Apple's Korean unit took four days and ended on Thursday, according to the source.



An official at the KFTC declined to confirm whether it had conducted a probe into the Korean offices of Apple.



Public relations officials for Apple in Korea were not immediately available for comment.