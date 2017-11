NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A woman has been arrested for murdering her mother-in-law, in Yeongyang, North Gyeongsang Province.The local police arrested the suspect, who is in her 30s and from Vietnam, on Friday on charges of fatally hitting the victim and abandoning her corpse on a farm road on Nov. 16.The suspect told the investigators that she made the fatal attack, angered by her mother-in-law harshly scolding her over a phone bill.The suspect has reportedly been on bad terms with her mother-in-law after her husband died of cancer four years ago.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)