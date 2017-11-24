Singer Se7en to share his life on reality show

ENTERTAINMENT

A teaser image for the upcoming episode of SBS’ “It’s Okay to Go a Little Crazy” featuring singer Se7en. (SBS)

Singer Se7en will feature in SBS’ reality show “It’s Okay to Go a Little Crazy” to share his daily life with fans, according to his agency Eleven 9 Entertainment.According to the agency, Se7en will talk about his life style off the stage for the first time since his debut in 2003. Viewers will also be able to see various sides of the veteran singer as well as his house and hobbies.The SBS show delves into celebrities’ personal lives with a focus on their hobbies and interests.Teaser photos for the upcoming Se7en episode shows the singer introducing his collection of dolls and comic books at his house.Having debuted under YG Entertainment in 2003, Se7en released his first album “Just Listen” in the same year, which included breakout hits such as “Come Back to Me” and “Once, Just Once.” In 2013, Se7en came under fire for allegedly visiting a massage parlor related to prostitution whilst serving in the military. After keeping a low profile, Se7en left JYP Entertainment and established his own label Eleven 9 Entertainment in 2015, where he released the EP “I Am Se7en” last year.The “It’s Okay to Go a Little Crazy” episode featuring Se7en will air on Sunday at 12:25 a.m.