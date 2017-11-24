Ex-pitcher gets suspended jail term for match fixing

NATIONAL

UIJEONGBU, South Korea -- Former baseball pitcher Lee Sung-min received a suspended jail term on Friday for his involvement in a match-fixing scheme.



The Uijeongbu District Court handed down an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years, for the 27-year-old former Korea Baseball Organization pitcher, along with 160 hours of community service. Prosecutors had earlier recommended a one-year term.



Lee was charged with receiving cash in exchange for deliberately issuing a first-inning walk while pitching for the NC Dinos in July 2014. He later pitched for the Lotte Giants but remained unsigned for the 2017 season.





In this file photo taken on May 21, 2015, Lee Sung-min of the Lotte Giants throws a pitch against the Kia Tigers in the top of the eighth inning of their Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Sajik Stadium in Busan. (Yonhap)

A broker involved in the scheme, surnamed, Kim, got a one-year term suspended for two years, plus 100 hours of community service.The court said Lee argued that Kim had made false statements during trials, but noted that Kim actually risked a jail term himself by confessing to match fixing and had no grounds to testify against Lee out of spite. (Yonhap)