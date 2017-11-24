[Photo News] iPhone X lands in Korea

BUSINESS
|IPHONE X IN SEOUL -- Customers line up to claim their pre-ordered iPhone X at the KT Square in Gwanghwamun of Seoul, Friday. The iPhone X, which Apple designed as its 10th anniversary smartphone, officially became available for purchase through Korea’s three mobile carriers SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus on the day. (Yonhap)
|IPHONE X IN SEOUL -- Customers check out the iPhone X at the KT Square in Gwanghwamun of Seoul, Friday. The iPhone X, which Apple designed as its 10th anniversary smartphone, officially became available for purchase through Korea’s three mobile carriers SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus on the day. (Yonhap)
|IPHONE X IN SEOUL -- Customers hold up the iPhone X at an SK Telecom store in Seoul, Friday. The iPhone X, which Apple designed as its 10th anniversary smartphone, officially became available for purchase through Korea’s three mobile carriers SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus on the day. (Yonhap)