President set to appoint new Constitutional Court chief: Cheong Wa Dae

President Moon Jae-in was set to appoint the new head of the Constitutional Court on Friday, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.



Lee Jin-sung, the new chief justice of the Constitutional Court, will be appointed in a ceremony to be held in Cheong Wa Dae at 4 p.m., it added.



The ceremony comes after the National Assembly approved Lee's appointment in a 254-18 vote.





In the ceremony, Moon will also appoint the latest member of the court's 9-member panel, Yoo Nam-seok, Cheong Wa Dae officials said.The former head of the high court in Gwangju, located some 370 kilometers south of Seoul, was informally appointed Nov. 10, only hours after the parliament issued a report on the outcome of his confirmation hearing. He was designated a new Constitutional Court justice on Oct. 18.Under current law, only the new chief justice is required to win parliamentary approval before appointment. (Yonhap)