[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel will offer a Christmas-special lunch buffet of chicken wings, grilled turkey and beef on Dec. 25 from noon to 2:30 pm at its Grand Ballroom.The dishes are followed by sweet desserts, and for children a dance and photo-taking session with robot and cartoon characters are available. The promotion is 94,000 won for adults and 66,000 won for children under 13. For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1143.The hotel will also feature a Christmas eve dinner at the Grand Ballroom as part of an accommodation package. The dinner includes king crab, avocado salsa and smoked salmon salad, winter mushroom veloute, Kranitta, tenderloin steak, grilled lobster, Montblanc cake and coffee and cookies. The dinner is 94,000 won for adults and 55,000 won for children below 13, while the package is 350,000 won. Call (032) 835-1143 for the dinner and (032) 835-1004 for the package.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering an unlimited strawberry buffet at Lobby Lounge Bar on the 41st floor from Dec. 1 through April 30.More than 30 kinds of sweet strawberry desserts and snacks are available, including strawberry delice, tart, panna cotta, choux cream, pizza, hot dog, rice ball and more. A homemade strawberry jam made by the hotel chefs are offered as a giveaway.The bar will be refashioned into an art gallery featuring globally famous rabbit character Miffy. Miffy art sculptures decorated by local and international artists and paintings drawn by Miffy creator Dick Bruna are available. The seatings are for two hours. The price is 49,000 won per adult and 24,500 won per child. For information and reservation, call (02) 2211-1740.The Ibis Ambassador Seoul Myeong-dong is offering two winter packages.The “Escape in the City” package features accommodation, drinks and fine dining ideal for single travelers. The package -- starting from 120,000 won and available through Feb. 28 next year -- includes a one-night stay in a standard room and a food and beverage voucher for use at La Table Buffet Restaurant and Le Bar, located on 19th floor of the hotel.The “Romantic Retreat” package -- at 160,000 won and available from Dec. 22-31 -- includes a one-night stay in a standard double room with a bottle of wine and a cheese platter delivered to the room.Guests have access to the sauna, fitness center and wireless services. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 6361-8888.Grand Hyatt Seoul is offering a unique accommodation package with access to an ice rink.The Winter Wonderland package -- available from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 -- offers guests a one-night accommodation in a Grand Room, a 30 percent discount on all spa treatments, access to an indoor pool and gym, free parking, as well as refreshments of meals and drinks on the sideline of the ice rink.The price starts from 270,000 won for two persons. For information and inquiries, call (02) 799-8888 or visit seoul.grand.hyatt.com.Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Timber House is offering a happy hour course menu priced at 59,000 won per person. It features Japanese appetizers, izakaya dishes and shellfish noodles, with unlimited sake and Japanese beers daily from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 31.The course meal includes seasoned ark shells with a wasabi dressing, shrimp and caviar cooked with katsuo broth, tamagoyaki with cream and shrimp and bacon-wrapped asparagus with teriyaki sauce. Other dishes include kushiyaki, yukjeon and empanadas. Japanese-style shellfish noodles are prepared as the main dish with Manila clams, spicy udon dashi and vegetables. Desserts include white chocolate and Pepero.For reservations and inquiries, call The Timber House (02) 2016-1291 or Park Hyatt Seoul (02) 2016-1234.