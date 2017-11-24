Moon's approval rating inches down

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating dropped slightly from a week earlier this week, a poll showed Friday, amid a corruption scandal involving his former political secretary.



Moon's approval rating came to 72 percent in a Gallup Korea survey conducted Tuesday through Thursday on 1,001 adults throughout the country.





The reading marked a 1 percentage point drop from the same period last week. It also marked the second consecutive week of drop.The local pollster did not offer reasons for the decline, only listing a number of major events that took place since last week. They included the designation of a special disaster zone in the southeastern city of Pohang, recently hit by a magnitude 5.4 earthquake, and the prosecution's request for an arrest warrant for Jun Byung-hun, Moon's former presidential secretary for political affairs.Jun offered to resign last week after two of his former aides were arrested on suspicion of coercing donations from a local home shopping channel for a non-profit organization previously headed by Jun, who was then a lawmaker of the now ruling Democratic Party. The president accepted his resignation on Sunday.Of all respondents, 18 percent said they did not approve of the way the president managed state affairs, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier.The ruling party's approval rating gained 1 percentage percent on-week to 47 percent, while that of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party slipped 2 percentage points to 12 percent.The minor opposition People's Party and the Bareun Party both shed 2 percentage points to 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively. The progressive Justice Party's rating came to 5 percent, unchanged from the previous week. (Yonhap)