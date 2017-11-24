Korean forward scores 8th goal of season in Europa League action

SPORTS

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan has scored for the first time in three months as he helped FC Red Bull Salzburg to qualify for the knockout stage of a second-tier European club competition.



Hwang scored Salzburg's third goal in their 3-0 win over Vitoria SC in the UEFA Europa League Group I match at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, on Thursday (local time). This was Hwang's eighth goal of the 2017-18 season in all competitions and his first since Aug. 20, when he scored against SKN St. Polten in the Austrian Bundesliga.



Hwang, who joined Salzburg December 2014, had an impressive start this season, scoring seven goals in 11 matches, but a hamstring injury forced him out of action for the last two months. Due to the injury, the 21-year-old was also not available to play for South Korea's two recent friendly matches against Colombia and Serbia.





In this photo taken by the Associated Press, FC Red Bull Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-chan (R) vies for the ball with Vitoria SC`s Fabio Sturgeon during the Europa League Group I match at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, on Nov. 23, 2017. (Yonhap)

Hwang, who made his comeback from injury on Sunday against Sturm Graz, played as a second half substitute in Salzburg's Europa League game. He replaced Fredrik Gulbrandsen in the 61st minute and scored a goal just six minutes later, when his left-footed strike off Munas Dabbur's pass found the net.The victory ensured Salzburg's spot in the round of 32 as Group I winners. Salzburg now have 11 points on three wins and two draws, three points more than Olympique de Marseille, with only one match left to play.Meanwhile, Salzburg also announced they've signed a new contract with Hwang that will extend the player's stay until June 2021. Hwang's previous contract was due to expire in 2020. Salzburg said Hwang's new contract doesn't include a buyout clause. (Yonhap)