Leaders of minor parties spur integration talk

NATIONAL

The leaders of the two minor parties stepped up their drive for integration on Thursday, as they seek to firm up their parliamentary footholds in the fluid political landscape ahead of next year's local elections.



During a forum, Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo and Yoo Seong-min, the heads of the center-left People's Party and the conservative Bareun Party, called for "earnest and swift" discussions over a possible tie-up, though Ahn faced stiff resistance from his party colleagues.



"We have to show our policy solidarity during the ongoing regular parliamentary session, and today is the starting point for it," Ahn said during the "Forum for People's Integration" organized by dozens of lawmakers from the two parties.



Yoo echoed Ahn's remarks, voicing hopes for "sincere" cooperation towards integration.





Reps. Ahn Cheol-soo (R) and Yoo Seong-min, the leaders of the People`s Party and Bareun Party, talk during a forum on political integration at the National Assembly in Seoul on Nov. 23, 2017. (Yonhap)

"(As we seek integration), we have to bear in mind that the path we pursue must be backed by public support," Yoo said at the same forum.The forum was launched in September to foster cooperation between the two parties in policy, political reform, national cohesion and other areas. It has since become a crucial channel to share their visions for integration.Shortly after the forum, the People's Party's think tank, "People21 Institute," released the results of a recent survey that highlighted that should the parties merge, they would become a formidable political force.The hypothetical survey, conducted last weekend by the local pollster Research and Research, found that the merged party ranked second with 19.2 percent, while the ruling party kept first place with 47.5 percent. The People's Party and Bareun Party separately received 5.5 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.Ahead of the gubernatorial and mayoral elections slated for next June, Ahn has been pushing to forge a middle-of-the-road political entity by absorbing "rational liberals and reform-minded conservatives."But the move has drawn intense pushback from party seniors who argue the two parties cannot join due to different ideological roots and gaps in policy stances, particularly on North Korea.The opponents have warned that any merger will undermine the party's liberal platform, obscure its political identity, and inflame its support base in the southwestern Honam region. Some even hinted at the possibility of defecting.Some have raised speculation that Ahn is seeking a merger to boost his chances of a win in the next presidential election in 2022 by expanding the party's support base beyond the southwestern region.Both Ahn and Yoo ran in this year's presidential election. Ahn ranked third with 21.4 percent of the vote while Yoo came in fourth place with 6.8 percent. (Yonhap)