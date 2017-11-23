Leaders of Korea, Uzbekistan agree to bolster ties

As Korea and Uzbekistan celebrate their 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, President Moon and President Mirziyoyev noted that the two nations have historically maintained a friendly relationship.
“Uzbekistan warmly embraced Korean migrants who were forced to move there from the Far East 80 years ago, and it continues to have the largest number of Korean migrants,” President Moon said during his meeting with President Mirziyoyev.
|(Yonhap)
President Mirziyoyev, who arrived in Seoul on Wednesday for a four-day visit, is the second head of state to pay a state visit to Korea since Moon took office in May. US President Donald Trump, who visited early this month, was the first.
“The truth is, I have been looking forward to this meeting with you, Mr. President. That is because, as you pointed out, we share many similarities in terms of our governing philosophies, and we also share many similar thoughts and visions for the future of the Uzbekistan-South Korean relations,” Mirzyoyev said through his interpreter.
“That is why I wish you, President Moon, will be the first foreign head of state to make a state visit to Uzbekistan, and I wish to offer my official invitation,” he said. Mirzyoyev took office late last year.
To improve the countries’ bilateral relationship both “qualitatively and quantitatively,” the two leaders agreed to expand the exchange of high-level officials and broaden the areas of cooperation, Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.
After the summit, the two nations signed eight memoranda of understanding on matters including sharing experience in economic development, cooperation for Uzbekistan’s membership in the World Trade Organization, and cooperation between their foreign ministries.
President Moon said at a business forum earlier on Thursday that Uzbekistan was at the heart of his new foreign policy concerning Eurasian countries.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)