E-mart’s cosmetics store Scentence to open in Saudi Arabia

“We have signed a franchise agreement with Saudi Arabia’s largest distribution group Fawaz Alhokair, and agreed to open E-mart’s cosmetics store Scentence in the group’s shopping malls,” E-mart said in a release.
|E-mart’s cosmetics specialty store Scentence at Starfield Goyang (E-mart)
Although the two companies had originally agreed in June to open E-mart’s multi-brand cosmetics store Sugarcup in the Middle Eastern country, Fawaz Alkohair decided to bring in Scentence instead after touring the stores in Korea, E-mart said.
Scentence will be the first specialized store run by E-mart to open a branch abroad. The first two stores will open early next year in Riyadh and Jiddah, with a total of six stores planned for 2018.
Scentence is a cosmetics specialty store that focuses on scents. The first store was opened in July 2016.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)