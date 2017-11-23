Go to Mobile Version

E-mart’s cosmetics store Scentence to open in Saudi Arabia

By Won Ho-jung
  • Published : Nov 23, 2017 - 16:37
  • Updated : Nov 23, 2017 - 16:37
 E-mart’s specialized cosmetics store Scentence is set to open in Saudi Arabia as early as March next year, according to the company Thursday.

“We have signed a franchise agreement with Saudi Arabia’s largest distribution group Fawaz Alhokair, and agreed to open E-mart’s cosmetics store Scentence in the group’s shopping malls,” E-mart said in a release. 

E-mart’s cosmetics specialty store Scentence at Starfield Goyang (E-mart)

Although the two companies had originally agreed in June to open E-mart’s multi-brand cosmetics store Sugarcup in the Middle Eastern country, Fawaz Alkohair decided to bring in Scentence instead after touring the stores in Korea, E-mart said.

Scentence will be the first specialized store run by E-mart to open a branch abroad. The first two stores will open early next year in Riyadh and Jiddah, with a total of six stores planned for 2018.

Scentence is a cosmetics specialty store that focuses on scents. The first store was opened in July 2016. 

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

