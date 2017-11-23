EXO to return with winter special album in December

Last December, the K-pop act had also released a winter special alum, “For You,” which sold over 442,000 copies.
The release date of the upcoming album has not been set yet, according to the agency.
|EXO (S.M. Entertainment)
EXO dropped its fourth album “The War” in July, which sold more than 1 million copies in less than one month, becoming the boy band’s fourth album to sell more than 1 million copies. A repackaged version of the album, “The War: The Power of Music,” was released in August, which included three new songs “Power,” “Sweet Lies” and “Boomerang.”
The group’s solo concerts titled “EXO PLANET#4-The EℓyXiOn” will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from Dec. 24 to 26. Its first Japanese album “Countdown” is slated for release on Jan. 24.
