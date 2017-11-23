EXO to return with winter special album in December

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO is gearing up for the release of a special winter album in December, its agency S.M. Entertainment said Thursday.Last December, the K-pop act had also released a winter special alum, “For You,” which sold over 442,000 copies.The release date of the upcoming album has not been set yet, according to the agency.EXO dropped its fourth album “The War” in July, which sold more than 1 million copies in less than one month, becoming the boy band’s fourth album to sell more than 1 million copies. A repackaged version of the album, “The War: The Power of Music,” was released in August, which included three new songs “Power,” “Sweet Lies” and “Boomerang.”The group’s solo concerts titled “EXO PLANET#4-The EℓyXiOn” will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from Dec. 24 to 26. Its first Japanese album “Countdown” is slated for release on Jan. 24.