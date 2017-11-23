Ex-defense minister released after arrest

NATIONAL

Ex-Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin walks out of the Seoul Detention House in Uiwang, south of Seoul, on Wednesday night. (Yonhap)

Former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin was temporarily released on Wednesday, 11 days after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in covert cyberactivities aimed at influencing public opinion in favor of a past conservative government.Kim was released after a court reviewed the legality of his confinement and questioned whether the allegations are fully explained in the arrest warrant. The court also judged that there is little concern that Kim might flee or destroy evidence.Kim, who headed the ministry from 2010-2014, is accused of playing key parts in military-led schemes in which their officers were assigned to post massive amounts of Internet comments to sway public opinion in favor of the Lee Myung-bak government and its policies between 2010 and 2012.Prosecutors believe Kim was regularly briefed on the operations by his subordinates and reported them to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.Kim has denied any wrongdoing. (Yonhap)