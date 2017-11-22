[PyeongChang 2018] 5G industry leaders gather in Seoul

BUSINESS

More than 400 fifth-generation network experts gathered in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss the latest cutting edge industrial trends.



The 4th Global 5G Event, hosted by the Ministry of Science and ICT brought together influential mobile network operators and policymakers from around the world to help pave the way for next-generation mobile information and communication network.



The 5G network technology allows a data transmission speed that is 40-50 times faster than the existing long-term evolution networks.



The topics under discussion were the latest 5G cases and business models, and how they would reshape the future through ubiquitous connectivity and visionary innovation, the ministry said.





"The 5G technology is the core base of the fourth industrial revolution that would utilize various intelligent technologies," said Kim Yong-soo, vice-minister of the ICT ministry, noting that the Seoul government will make further efforts to cooperate with experts from overseas.The gathering comes as Asia's fourth-largest economy announced its blueprint to commercialize the next-generation mobile network in 2018.Also, South Korea's three mobile operators showcased their latest 5G network system that will be available during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics slated for early next year.The companies offered real-time sports content services using 5G network, such as 360 virtual reality videos, to help television viewers feel as if they are in the center of the ice rink or ski slopes. (Yonhap)