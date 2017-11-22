Former NK soldier likes K-pop, US TV

NATIONAL

Surgeon Lee Cook-jong briefed reporters on the conditions of the former N.Korean soldier during a press conference in Suwon on Wednesday.(Left) Lee said the soldier expressed liking for a song by K-pop band Girl`s Generation (Upper Right) and US TV show CSI (Lower Right). (Yonhap/S.M. Entertainment/CBS)

The North Korean soldier who was shot while defecting to the South across the inter-Korean border has regained consciousness, and reportedly expressed liking K-pop music and American TV shows playing in his ward.His doctor, Lee Cook-jong, said at a press conference in Suwon on Wednesday that music and TV has been playing in the ward to help the patient relax and gain emotional stability.Lee said the soldier reacted favorably to “Gee,” a song by Girl’s Generation, and expressed fondness of K-pop girl groups.Lee also mentioned the former soldier liked American TV and films, including “CSI,” and they had watched “The Transporter,” together. He added that the entertainment had been deliberately chosen to be played in the ward, as contents concerning current events could overwhelm the patient.“I had some conversations with the soldier, and it sounds like the positive images he had of South Korea motivated him to defect,” Lee said.The 24-year-old soldier, identified only by his surname Oh, is recovering from two major surgeries following injuries he sustained from being shot. Lee said it would take at least a month for the soldier to become stable enough to undergo an investigation from military authorities.