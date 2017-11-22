President of Sri Lanka to visit Korea on state visit

NATIONAL

The president of Sri Lanka will come to South Korea next week on a visit that will mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.



President Maithripala Sirisena will arrive here Tuesday on a three-day visit that will include a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.



"The two leaders will discuss ways to increase the countries' practical cooperation in various areas, including in the international community," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing.





President Maithripala Sirisena is shown at the United Nations (EPA-Yonhap)

"They will also hold frank discussions on ways to enhance the friendly relationship between the governments and people of the two countries," he added.Sirisena will be the third foreign head of state to make a state visit to South Korea since Moon took office in May."We expect President Sirisena's visit to South Korea to help realize the country's New South Policy by helping to expand the area of our foreign policy to Southwest Asia following President Moon's trip to Southeast Asia," Park said. (Yonhap)