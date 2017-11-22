US nuclear sub in Korea for routine deployment

NATIONAL

US nuclear-powered submarine USS Mississippi made a port call in South Korea on Wednesday as part of its routine deployment to Asia, the Navy said.



The Virginia-class attack sub's visit to the southern island of Jeju highlights the commitment by US forces to supporting regional security and stability, according to US Naval Forces Korea.



"The US and ROK (South Korea) navies share a strong partnership that is continually strengthened by routine interactions that enhance and foster our relationship," the unit's commander Rear Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement. "This visit will allow Mississippi crew members the opportunity to enjoy the unique culture of the residents of Jeju island."





The USS Mississippi, a US nuclear-powered submarine (Yonhap)

With a crew of approximately 150, Mississippi is one of the stealthiest and most advanced submarines in the world, said the Navy.The 7,800-ton, Hawaii-based submarine, 114.9 meters long and 10.3 meters wide, can sail as deep as 250 meters at the maximum speed of 25 knots, or 46 kilometers per hour. Its armaments include Tomahawk cruise missiles and MK48 torpedoes."We are proud of our longstanding history and commitment to partnering with regional navies throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region," Cmdr. Eric J. Rozek, commanding officer, said. "Through decades of exchange, training, and collaboration we have helped others build capabilities that, taken together, enhance regional security and stability." (Yonhap)