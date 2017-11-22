Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Barogo's motorcycle drivers deliver kimchi to the underprivileged in Seoul

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Nov 22, 2017 - 15:53
  • Updated : Nov 22, 2017 - 16:05

KIMCHI DELIVERY TO THE POOR – Rep. Park Young-sun of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (second from right) and Guro-gu Mayor Lee Sung (right) load kimchi and fresh eggs onto motorcycles operated by Korean food and goods delivery service provider Barogo in Seoul, Wednesday. The startup delivered 670 plates of eggs and 1,180 kimchi cabbages donated by the Kookmin Ilbo to underprivileged households and social service centers in Guro-gu as part of its seasonal charity program. (Courtesy of Barogo)

