Hyundai Motor seen eyeing car-sharing biz: report

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

The chances of Hyundai Motor entering the car-sharing market are high, a report by KB Securities said Wednesday, referring to Volvo‘s latest partnership with Uber.Volvo on Monday signed a deal with Uber to provide tens of thousands Volvo XC90 SUVs, specifically modified for autonomous driving, from 2019 to 2021.The report noted that partnerships between original equipment manufacturers and car-sharing service providers will become more important down the road as car-sharing service firms are expected to invest big in buying new cars.Hyundai Capital, the financial arm of Hyundai Motor Group, has already entered into running a pilot program in Jeju to test its new car-sharing service, called Delivery Car.If Hyundai Motor decides to acquire a local car-sharing service firm like AJ Rent-a-car, the company could enjoy the leading position in the car-sharing market, the report added.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)