Reigning pro football champions sign all-time leading scorer to 1-year contract extension

Reigning South Korean pro football champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors said Wednesday they have signed their veteran striker Lee Dong-gook to a one-year contract extension.



Jeonbuk, the 2017 K League Classic champions, said Lee will play with them until the end of the 2018 season after signing a one-year contract extension. The club, however, didn't disclose financial details of the deal. Lee's current contract was due to expire next month.



Lee will have his 10th season with Jeonbuk. The 38-year-old won five league titles, as well as one Asian Football Confederation Champions League title, with Jeonbuk. During his stint with the Jeonju-based club, Lee was also named K League MVP four times.





In this file photo taken Nov. 19, 2017, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Lee Dong-gook celebrates after scoring a goal against Suwon Samsung Bluewings in their K League Classic match at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)

Lee, who made his pro debut in 1998, is the all-time leading scorer in the K League after scoring 202 goals in 469 matches. With Jeonbuk, he netted 138 goals in 292 matches with 42 assists. At the AFC Champions League, the striker has so far bagged 32 goals in 57 matches.This year, Lee scored 10 goals in 30 matches and helped Jeonbuk win their fifth league title."I want to thank Jeonbuk for acknowledging my talent, not my age," said Lee, who also had stints with Werder Bremen and Middlesbrough. "I'll give everything next year on the pitch and take pride in wearing a Jeonbuk jersey." (Yonhap)