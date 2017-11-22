Go to Mobile Version

Christmas market to be held in northern Seoul

By Paul Kerry
  • Published : Nov 22, 2017 - 18:57
  • Updated : Nov 22, 2017 - 18:57
Seongbuk Global Village Center will host a European Christmas Market in Seongbukcheon Fountain Square from Dec. 2-3.

The event is held every December to celebrate European Christmas culture, and has traditional decorations and foods for sale, such as chocolat chaud and gluehwein.

Stage performances and other activities will also take place.

Stalls are open from noon to 8 p.m. on both days at the square next to Hansung University Station.

The market is sponsored by the Seongbuk Merchant’s Association and 14 European embassies.

Some of the proceeds from the market will go to help multicultural families with low incomes.

(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)

