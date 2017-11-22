[PyeongChang 2018] Consumers queue overnight to buy ‘PyeongChang Coat’

Lotte Department Store announced that its 7,000 PyeongChang long padded coats sold out nationwide by 6 a.m. on Wednesday due to the long line of shoppers.
Branches around the country were allocated tickets to give to consumers in order to buy the much sought after coat. At Lotte Department Store Avenuel, World Tower Branch, people started arriving at 8 p.m. Tuesday, after it was announced that the store would release 1,000 tickets for the coat from 9 a.m. the next day.
The announcement specified that the ticket distribution would begin on Wednesday morning, and that sales would begin at 10:30 a.m., but the number of people lining up exceeded the 1,000 tickets available by around 6 a.m., prompting the department store to close the sales earlier than planned.
|Lotte Department Store’s Beomgye branch in Pyeongchon, Gyeonggi Province closed the sales event for its 150 PyeongChang long padded coats at around 4:30 a.m., Wednesday. (Lee Sun-young/The Korea Herald)
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)