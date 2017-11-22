Go to Mobile Version

Seoul City Improv to stage murder mystery

By Paul Kerry
  • Published : Nov 22, 2017 - 18:57
  • Updated : Nov 22, 2017 - 18:57
The Korea Improv Society theater is hosting a murder mystery play Saturday with a plot so veiled that even the cast do not know who did it.

Seoul City Improv will be performing “Dial M for Murderton,” an improvised play, at the theater in Cheongpa-dong, Yongsan-gu.

The troupe will use suggestions from the audience to create the unscripted comedy murder mystery, adding in other improvised fun.

The show starts at 8 p.m. and audiences are invited to bring their own refreshments. The entrance fee is 5,000 won at the door.

