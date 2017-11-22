Seoul City Improv to stage murder mystery

LIFE&STYLE

The Korea Improv Society theater is hosting a murder mystery play Saturday with a plot so veiled that even the cast do not know who did it.



Seoul City Improv will be performing “Dial M for Murderton,” an improvised play, at the theater in Cheongpa-dong, Yongsan-gu.



The troupe will use suggestions from the audience to create the unscripted comedy murder mystery, adding in other improvised fun.



The show starts at 8 p.m. and audiences are invited to bring their own refreshments. The entrance fee is 5,000 won at the door.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)