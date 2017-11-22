BTS' 'War of Hormone' tops 100 mln YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

The video for K-pop group BTS' "War of Hormone" has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Wednesday.



The video for the track off "Dark & Wild," the group's first full-length album released in August 2014, reached 100 million views on the global video site at about 4:35 a.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment. BTS already has 10 other songs, including "Fire," Save Me," "Not Today," "DNA," "Danger" and "I Need U," that have reached the same milestone on YouTube.





(Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS debuted on the American Music Awards show Sunday for the first time as a Korean act.While in Los Angeles for the AMAs, the boy band has appeared on CBS' "The Late Late Show With James Corden" and the popular ABC talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The eight-member group will also appear on NBC's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" before returning home. (Yonhap)