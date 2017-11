WORLD

Seoul ranked the seventh most popular city among foreign travelers in 2016, according to a report by financial services corporation Mastercard.The South Korean capital city moved up three notches from a year earlier, attracting 12.39 million foreign travelers.Bangkok topped the list with 19.41 million visitors, followed by London with 19.06 million, Paris with 15.45 million, Dubai with 14.87 million and Singapore with 113.11 million.