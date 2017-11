NATIONAL

Fire department rescue squad at the scene of the Ilsan Bridge pileup, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Thin and essentially invisible ice coating the road is being blamed as the cause of a 14-vehicle pileup on Ilsan Bridge -- linking Gimpo and Goyang in Gyeonggi Province -- on Tuesday morning that injured 13.No deaths were reported and none of the injuries have been deemed critical. The accident occurred around 8 a.m. on the northern (Goyang) direction of the Ilsan Bridge. The part of the bridge in concern was shut down for an hour, hampering morning traffic.According to the fire department at the scene, even the rescue squad had difficulty with the slippery road.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)