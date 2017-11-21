Uzbek leader begins 4-day state visit

NATIONAL

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan arrived in Seoul on Wednesday on a four-day state visit.The Uzbek president is set to hold his first summit meeting with Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.The visit, Mirziyoyev’s first to Korea, marks the latest step in Moon Jae-in administration’s efforts to expand Seoul’s diplomatic horizonsMoon will host a welcome event on Thursday, which will be followed by summit meetings between the two sides. As with US President Donald Trump, who made a state visit earlier in the month, Moon will host a welcome gala for the Uzbek leader.“In the summit meeting, the two leaders will assess the achievements of 25 years of diplomatic relations, and improve relations in diverse areas such as trade and investment,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun said in a briefing on Friday.“(The leaders) will discuss means to improving the relationship of strategic partnership including cooperation on the international stage and in regional peace and prosperity.”The Uzbek leader is also scheduled to attend a Korea-Uzbekistan business forum on Thursday and pay his respects at the National Cemetery before holding talks with Moon.During his stay, he also plans to receive an honorary citizenship of Seoul from Mayor Park Won-soon and will hold talks with Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)