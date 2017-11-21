North Korean soldier wakes up, asks for South Korean song

NATIONAL

A post-surgery prss briefing had taken place on Nov. 15 (Yonhap)

The North Korean soldier who defected to the South last week regained consciousness Tuesday.A second round of press briefing by Ajou University Hospital regarding the soldier’s condition will take place as early as late Tuesday.The soldier reportedly asked to listen to a South Korean song upon waking up. He is not in a stable enough condition to talk with the media, as he had sustained gunshot wounds.The North Korean soldier dashed across the border to defect on Nov. 13. He was a 20-something noncommissioned officer who had served at the Joint Security Area in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, according to South Korea’s spy agency.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)