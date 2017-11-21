North Korean soldier wakes up, asks for South Korean song

A second round of press briefing by Ajou University Hospital regarding the soldier’s condition will take place as early as late Tuesday.
|A post-surgery prss briefing had taken place on Nov. 15 (Yonhap)
The soldier reportedly asked to listen to a South Korean song upon waking up. He is not in a stable enough condition to talk with the media, as he had sustained gunshot wounds.
The North Korean soldier dashed across the border to defect on Nov. 13. He was a 20-something noncommissioned officer who had served at the Joint Security Area in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, according to South Korea’s spy agency.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)