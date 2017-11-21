Comedian’s guide to frugal living set to air regularly

ENTERTAINMENT

Song Eun-yi (left), Kim Sook and Kim Saeng-min star in KBS’ financial self-help program “Kim Saeng-min’s Receipt” (KBS)

Kim Saeng-min (top), Kim Sook and Song Eun-yi star in KBS’ financial self-help program “Kim Saeng-min’s Receipt” (KBS)

The popular financial self-help program “Kim Saeng-min’s Receipt” has been scheduled for regular programming twice a week beginning Sunday, KBS announced Tuesday.The show, originally a podcast hosted by comedian Kim Saeng-min, became popular after running on a trial basis of 15-minute episodes last month on KBS.Episodes of “Kim Saeng-min’s Receipt” will air every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Special episodes will air Wednesdays at 11 p.m.“The show was originally an experiment, but viewers repeatedly requested it be scheduled for regular programming after it began airing,” KBS said in a statement Tuesday.The show will run by seasons, with each season comprising 10 70-minute episodes, KBS said.In the show, comedian Kim, notorious for being frugal to the point of being stingy, breaks down the spending habits of people who send in their monthly expenditures. On the set hangs a sign saying “Money is not for spending.” Kim judges each person’s spending decisions as either “great” or “stupid” and offers advice for smarter spending.The show sparked interest in living frugally amid the “YOLO (You Only Live Once)” mindset that has been prevalent among Korean youths, according to reports.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)