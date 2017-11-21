Submerged K-2 battle tanks cross river during exercise

NATIONAL

South Korea's K-2 "Black Panther" battle tanks participated in river-crossing training south of Seoul on Tuesday, the Army said.



At the order of a commander's signal, a smoke shell was thrown and a convoy of eleven K-2s drove into the South Han River in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province.



The tanks then quickly crossed the section of the river, which is more than 2 meters deep, with only their snorkels seen, according to the Army.





K-2 battle tanks conduct a river-crossing drill in this file photo. (Yonhap)

Seven K-200 armored vehicles also joined the exercise, crossing the river using buoyancy devices. The vehicles and tanks belong to the 20th Mechanized Infantry Division of the 7th Corps.River-crossing drills usually involve an engineering unit setting up a floating bridge. The division, however, conducted the independent exercise without the support of an engineering team."Through the training this time, (we) were able to confirm that K-2 Black Panther battle tanks have the best capability in the world to ride out obstacles," said Lt. Col, Park Seong-ho, commander of the battle tank battalion.