Wounded N. Korean soldier breathes spontaneously on own: officials

NATIONAL

The North Korean soldier who was severely injured while defecting to the South last week started spontaneously breathing on his own, but still remains unconscious, officials said Monday.



The soldier was shot five or six times in the elbow, shoulder and abdomen by North Korean border guards as he ran across the border and through the truce village of Panmunjeom last week.





The North Korean soldier who dashed across the border to defect was transported to Ajou University Medical Center after being shot five times from the North Korean guards last Monday. (Yonhap)

The defector underwent two major surgeries at Ajou University Hospital in Suwon, south of Seoul.Officials, however, said the patient is suffering from pneumonia and has still failed to regain consciousness. (Yonhap)