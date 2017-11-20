IOC to pay final technical visit to PyeongChang before Winter Olympics

SPORTS

The International Olympic Committee will pay its final technical visit to PyeongChang this week ahead of the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in the South Korean host city, South Korean organizers said Monday.



The organizing committee for the Olympics said the IOC will conduct its ninth and final Project Review on PyeongChang over two days starting Tuesday.



The organizers said IOC officials will review PyeongChang's preparations for the first Winter Olympics in South Korea, checking on venues, ticket sales and Olympic promotions.





This file photo taken Sept. 29, 2017, shows the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, the venue of the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. (Yonhap)

Representing the IOC will be Gunilla Lindberg, head of the IOC's Coordination Commission on PyeongChang, and Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director at the IOC, among others.Lee Hee-beom, head of PyeongChang's organizing committee, will lead the South Korean delegation, which will also include officials from the sports ministry and PyeongChang local government.The PyeongChang Winter Games will run from Feb. 9 to 25. (Yonhap)