Schools in Pohang reopen after quake

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

Students went back to school with anxiety in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, after an earthquake rocked the region last week.Elementary, middle and high school students returned to school Monday. Schools around the southeastern port city had been closed for five days due to safety concerns after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the city Wednesday.Interior and exterior walls in a majority of the schools had cracked and crumbled. About 10 percent of schools remained closed for repair.An education official in Pohang said, “Local schools are taking measures to ensure the safety of students.”Many students and parents, however, were still worried about safety, as aftershocks have continued. A 3.6 magnitude aftershock struck the city Monday morning.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@herladcorp.com)