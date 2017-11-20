Jamsil residents provide tourists with free translations

LIFE&STYLE

Songpa-gu Office (Yonhap)

Free-of-charge multilingual translation services for tourists will be available in Songpa-gu, Seoul, by voluntary street translators. Dubbed “We Can,” the service group will take off with a launching ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m. at Songpa YMCA, Tuesday.Some 100 residents inhabiting the Jamsil Special Tourist Zone in Songpa-gu are in the volunteer group, including retired seniors over 50 years old and teenagers.The volunteer workers can speak English, Chinese, Japanese and Russian. Based on their language skills, they will form a team of three or four and patrol the streets near Jamsil Station and the Lotte World amusement park area to offer help to foreign tourists.The translators will wear yellow vests with “We Can Volunteer” written on them. Tourists can approach them with questions regarding directions and recommendations to must-visit sites.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heralcorp.com)