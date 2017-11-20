Go to Mobile Version

Scientists develop treatment for hair loss

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 20, 2017 - 14:48
  • Updated : Nov 20, 2017 - 14:48

A group of South Korean scientists has developed a new type of biochemical material to prevent hair loss, the science ministry said Monday, opening a new gateway for treatment in the field.

The team led by Choi Kang-yeol of Yonsei University discovered that a protein called CXXC5 acts as negative regulator of the Wnt signaling pathway inside of a cell that is linked to follicle development and hair regeneration in adults, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.

In order to prevent CXXC5 acting as a negative regulator of the pathway, the team successfully developed a biochemical material called PTD-DBM.

This photo of a researchers was provided courtesy of the Ministry of Science and ICT. (Yonhap)

"Disrupting the CXXC5-Dishevelled interaction with a competitor peptide activated the Wnt pathway and accelerated hair regrowth and wound-induced hair follicle neogenesis," the researchers said in a paper.

The research was funded by the science ministry, and the findings were published in the latest edition of the journal "Journal of Investigative Dermatology." (Yonhap)

 

