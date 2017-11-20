Light snow to fall in Seoul

NATIONAL

Snow falls in Seoul on Monday (Yonhap)

Snow falls despite the leaves not having fallen yet (Yonhap)

Snow in Seoul, Monday (Yonhap)

The season’s first full snow is expected to fall in Seoul Monday afternoon, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.The first snow was seen on Friday in Seoul, but it was not enough to stick around.Less than one centimeter of snow is projected to fall from noon to 3 p.m., while it may change to rain or sleet, the KMA said.The northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province will also receive snow in the afternoon.Sunny skies are expected Tuesday and the weather nationwide will become cloudy on Wednesday.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)