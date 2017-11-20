Intl. experts to discuss ways to cope with urban disasters

NATIONAL

The Seoul city government said Monday that it will hold an international safety forum later this week to discuss ways to cope with massive urban disasters, including earthquakes, with anti-disaster experts from South Korea, Japan and Germany attending.



"The Seoul International Safety Forum will open in Seoul on Thursday, and participants include renowned experts from Seoul, Tokyo, Kobe and Freiburg," a city official said.





Debris from a collapsed wall is scattered in front of a shop after an earthquake in Pohang, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. (AP)

Higashihara Hiromichi, a professor at University of Tokyo, will deliver a keynote speech, and Veronika Ustohalova, a senior Researcher at Oko-Institute in Germany, will speak about the dangers of nuclear power plants, the official said."It's very important to share information on various types of urban disasters and jointly work out countermeasures," Kim Joon-ki, head of the city's safety division, said.The Korean Society of Hazard Mitigation and the Earthquake Engineering Society of Korea are co-organizing the forum.The event is gaining public attention after South Korea's eastern port city of Pohang was hit by a 5.4 magnitude quake last week. (Yonhap)