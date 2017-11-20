Court to resume Park trial next week

NATIONAL

A Seoul court said Monday it will resume the corruption trial of former President Park Geun-hye early next week, more than a month after the proceeding was adjourned following her lawyers' resignations in protest at the extension of her detention.



The Seoul Central District Court will proceed with the trial starting next Monday, according to the court.



The jailed former president has been standing trial since May over a string of charges including bribery and abuse of power in a massive influence-peddling scandal that removed her from office in March.





(Yonhap)

In October, the court extended her arrest warrant for another six months until April next year. Her legal counsel quit en masse in objection to the court decision, saying that she was not being tried fairly.Park delivered a long speech in her trial after her detention was extended. She claimed to be a victim of political revenge and declared that she would not be attending the rest of the trial.The court has since appointed Park five public defenders to continue the trial, but she has refused to meet them in prison.It is likely the trial will proceed without Park's presence. (Yonhap)