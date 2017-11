NATIONAL

Stall partitions have been installed at an evacuation shelter for Pohang earthquake Sunday.More than 1,500 residents have been displaced since Wednesday’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake. The city has been continuously experiencing aftershocks.As the evacuation will be prolonged, partitions were set up at a local church for a temporary shelter to ensure the privacy of the victims.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)