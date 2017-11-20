Samsung Bioepis’ Herceptin biosimilar approved in Europe

BUSINESS

South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis said Monday that its biosimilar referencing Roche’s Herceptin has been approved for sale in Europe, marking the first cheaper copy of the blockbuster breast cancer therapy to win regulatory approval in the region.



The European Commission granted marketing approval for Ontruzant, Samsung’s Herceptin biosimilar, for the treatment of early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.



With the approval, Ontruzant can now be sold in all of the 28 European Union member states as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, the firm said.





(Samsung Bioepis)