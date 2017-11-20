Foreign ministers of S. Korea, China to hold meeting this week

NATIONAL

SEOUL/BEIJING -- South Korea's top diplomat will hold a meeting with her Chinese counterpart this week to make preparations for an upcoming summit between their countries' leaders and discuss other issues of mutual concern, her office said Monday.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will leave for Beijing on Tuesday to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday, according to the ministry.



They will discuss preparations for the visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Beijing planned for next month, during which he is to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.



They are also likely to discuss ways to strengthen their coordination to peacefully resolve the North Korea nuclear issue, the ministry said.





China sees Kang's visit from Tuesday to Thursday as a chance to discuss ways to improve their bilateral ties."(They) will exchange views on how to advance and develop relations between China and South Korea from the current situation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a regular press briefing.The meeting comes during a lull in North Korea's provocations that has so far lasted more than two months. On Friday, China dispatched a special envoy to the North, drawing attention to what message the reclusive state will send through him.Kang's visit will be her first to China since taking office in June. Kang and Wang last met in September in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting. (Yonhap)