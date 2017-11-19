S. Korea confirms commitment to Paris accord at UN climate meeting

NATIONAL

South Korea confirmed its commitment to reduce greenhouse gases at the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23), the government said Sunday.



The latest gathering of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that ended on Friday in Bonn, Germany, was attended by some 25,000 policymakers, researchers, and representatives from businesses and civic groups.



Seoul was represented by Minister of Environment Kim Eun-kyung as well as officials from the finance, industry and transportation ministries.



At the gathering South Korea proposed five joint proposals as well as its own plan to the UNFCCC secretariat.





Secretary General of the United Nations, attends a square table meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP23 in Bonn, Germany, 15 November 2017. The 23rd session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC), the 2017 UN Climate Change Conference COP23 took place from 06 to 17 November in Bonn, the seat of the Climate Change Secretariat, under the presidency of Fiji. (EPA-Yonhap)

Officials also highlighted ongoing efforts by the government to move towards eco-friendly energy solutions that are in keeping with the Paris Agreement.South Korea was one of the early entities to endorse the international pact that aims to reduce greenhouse gases across the board. The landmark deal aims to keep the global average temperature from rising 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in order to reduce risks of triggering debilitating climate change.Besides greenhouse gas issues, Kim met with senior officials from China on the sidelines of the COP meeting that kicked off from Nov. 6 to discuss ways to reduce the fine dust that affects both countries.The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in environment-related cooperation, the ministry said. (Yonhap)