‘Special map’ to inform foreigners of Korea’s Liberation Activists

A local civic group launched a campaign to commemorate the fighters who strived to bring freedom to Korea, the group’s official said Sunday.Under the theme of “Korean Liberation Activists Who Change the World,” the nongovernmental organization Voluntary Agency Network of Korea will publish 6,000 copies of the map both in Korean and English.Historical sites located in overseas countries and Korea are pinpointed on the map, VANK said. Included in the 16 must-visit spots in foreign countries is the statue of activist Ahn Chang-ho and the Korean National Association memorial hall which can both be found in the US and a bust of Cho Myung-ha which is in Taiwan. Two historical sites, Tapgol Park and Seodaemun Prison history hall in Seoul, were also presented on the map.The civic group plans to distribute the maps worldwide via its ambassadors and use the material to train teachers.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)