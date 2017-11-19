Output of alcohol down in 2016

BUSINESS

Output of alcohol beverages decreased in 2016 for the first time in three years, data showed Sunday.The total production of alcohol beverages, excluding imported ones, inched down 3.3 percent on-year to 368 million kiloliters last year, according to the National Tax Service (NTS) data.The data showed that 53.8 percent of the annual output was beer, followed by soju -- a traditional Korean rice-based alcohol -- and rice wine.The production of alcoholic beverages had increased starting in 2013, before the latest contraction, mainly on the back of consistent demand for soju and rice wine.The NTS released such data just ahead of the publication of its annual report. (Yonhap)